Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,031,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $106,257,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $348.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.