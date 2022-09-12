Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.87% of F5 worth $1,373,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in F5 by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $160.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

