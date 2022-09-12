4,507 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

