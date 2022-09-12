Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

