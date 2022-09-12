Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 862,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

