IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX opened at $374.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.19 and its 200-day moving average is $418.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

