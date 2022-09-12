The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.52 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.