PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,856 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $289.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

