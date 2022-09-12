Allstate Corp Sells 8,448 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $493.60 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.