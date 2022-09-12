Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Vision Sensing Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAC opened at $10.09 on Monday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

