Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.97% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 342,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.