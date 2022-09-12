Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.47% of Emerging Markets Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $17,161,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About Emerging Markets Horizon

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

