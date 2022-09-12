Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth about $4,778,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.82 on Monday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

