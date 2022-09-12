500,000 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.29% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

