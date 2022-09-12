Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.