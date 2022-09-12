500,000 Shares in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Spindletop Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHCA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHCA opened at $10.04 on Monday. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

