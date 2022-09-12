Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Arena Fortify Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,260,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,498,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

