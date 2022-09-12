Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.23% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZT opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

