500,000 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.86% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.1 %

HAIA stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

