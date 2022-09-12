Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,706,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CCAI stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

