Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 590,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.02% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

