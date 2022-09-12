Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $5,396,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $261.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.