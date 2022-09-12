Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 12.56% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANB. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ SANB opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.