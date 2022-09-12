Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,758 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $256.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

