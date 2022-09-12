Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

