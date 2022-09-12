Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 484,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,598,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

