Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Coastal Financial worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $531.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

