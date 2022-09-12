Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

