Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

