Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.78% of Analog Devices worth $1,542,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

