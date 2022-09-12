Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 958,357 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,357 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.26% of Centene worth $1,604,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $91.99 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

