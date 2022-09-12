Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,162 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

