Ethic Inc. Buys 5,580 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

