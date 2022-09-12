Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Boosted by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $860,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.