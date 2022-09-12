Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

Paychex stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.