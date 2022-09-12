Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,124,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $491.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

