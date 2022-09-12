Horizon Investments LLC Sells 63,760 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.1 %

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

