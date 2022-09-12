Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

