Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.