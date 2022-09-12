IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. IMAX has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $900.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

