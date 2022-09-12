Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 467,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOJ. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 181,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 87.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 166,650 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Shares of EVOJ stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

