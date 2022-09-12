Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.80% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000.

Shares of ONYX stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

