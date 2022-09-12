Aristeia Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Primavera Capital Acquisition worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

PV opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $533.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

