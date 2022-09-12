Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.97% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSA opened at $10.08 on Monday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

