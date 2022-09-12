Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $4 Million Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 6.96% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,856,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Shares of ESAC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

