Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.78% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

