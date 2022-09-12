Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Thrive Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

