TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.44.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $186.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.19. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

