LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LPSN opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $923.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,342,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

