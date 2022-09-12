Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.92% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTF opened at $10.06 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

